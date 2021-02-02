TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 08: Cowboys coach Paul Green speaks at the post match media conference at the end of during the round 21 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos at 1300SMILES Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Former Cowboys coach Paul Green is primed for the vacant Queensland gig following a QRL annual general meeting last week, with NRL.com reporting a one-year deal is set to be confirmed within the next week.

Green has been the leading candidate for the Maroons role following Wayne Bennett’s decision to step away from representative duties, prioritising his final year as senior coach at South Sydney.

It is understood that talks between the QRL and Green’s management have continued this week after prolonged debate surrounding the candidacies of Green and Queensland great Billy Slater.

While Green is set to land the position, there are talks Slater could succeed Green following the one-term contract, with the former Melbourne Storm fullback appointed as an assistant for the 2021 series.

Green’s desire to return to the NRL coaching ranks have been a key concern for the QRL, but with the Origin Series returning to it’s traditional mid-season slot there looks to be more backing for the premiership coach.

With NRL clubs likely to take on a conservative approach for senior coach turnover in 2021, Green would be able to mentor the Maroons before turning his attention to any potential vacancies that are open in the back-end of the season after Origin III.