Former Cowboys coach Paul Green is primed for the vacant Queensland gig following a QRL annual general meeting last week, with NRL.com reporting a one-year deal is set to be confirmed within the next week.

Green has been the leading candidate for the Maroons role following Wayne Bennett’s decision to step away from representative duties, prioritising his final year as senior coach at South Sydney.

It is understood that talks between the QRL and Green’s management have continued this week after prolonged debate surrounding the candidacies of Green and Queensland great Billy Slater.

While Green is set to land the position, there are talks Slater could succeed Green following the one-term contract, with the former Melbourne Storm fullback appointed as an assistant for the 2021 series.

Green’s desire to return to the NRL coaching ranks have been a key concern for the QRL, but with the Origin Series returning to it’s traditional mid-season slot there looks to be more backing for the premiership coach.

With NRL clubs likely to take on a conservative approach for senior coach turnover in 2021, Green would be able to mentor the Maroons before turning his attention to any potential vacancies that are open in the back-end of the season after Origin III.