Queensland have named an initial 15-man squad for this year’s State of Origin series.

It includes players from teams whose 2020 campaigns are finished, with additional players to be added to the squad as further teams are eliminated.

The squad features nine players who are yet to make their senior Origin debut, with four representatives from the Titans – Jai Arrow, AJ Brimson, Moeaki Fotuaika and Phillip Sam­­i – the most of any club.

Kalyn Ponga has been named but his availability is still clouded, with the star fullback set to consult a surgeon before a decision is made.

Newly appointed Maroons coach Wayne Bennett spoke glowingly about the mixture of youth and experience in his team.

“We’ve got an exciting mix of both emerging and seasoned talent in the squad so far and we’re really pleased to be able to announce this group today after what has been a challenging period for the game,” Bennett told qrl.com.au.

“The players named in this squad today will have a small window to freshen up before commencing work with our high performance team to ensure they are in peak condition for the series.”

The final squad of 27 players will be confirmed after the NRL Grand Final on October 25.

Bennett also confirmed that former Cowboys and Titans coach Neil Henry has replaced Justin Hodges on his coaching team.

The 2020 State of Origin series will kick off at Adelaide Oval on November 4.

Game two will be held at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on November 11, with game three to take place at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium the following week.

Initial QLD Maroons squad

Jai Arrow (Gold Coast Titans)

AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

Phillip Sami (Gold Coast Titans)

Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

Coen Hess (North Queensland Cowboys)

Xavier Coates (Brisbane Broncos)

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Edrick Lee (Newcastle Knights)

Hymel Hunt (Newcastle Knights)

Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Josh Kerr (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Harry Grant (Wests Tigers / Melbourne Storm)

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)