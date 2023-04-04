The Manly Sea Eagles have provided an update and confirmed the injuries of young duo Christian Tuipulotu and Ben Trbojevic.

It is unfortunate news for Manly fans, as the club will come up against the Penrith Panthers this Saturday afternoon in a blockbuster clash at Bluebet Stadium.

Winger, Christian Tuipulotu will face three weeks on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury. Thankfully, the three weeks mean that it isn't a serious knee issue.

Joining him on the sidelines is utility Ben Trbojevic. One of three Trbojevic brothers at the club, Ben has suffered a hamstring injury.

This means he will spend at least six weeks on the sidelines.

In their place, Jason Saab and Josh Schuster are expected to return on Saturday afternoon.

Saab is yet to play a game this season after injuring his ACL in 2022, whilst Schuster will return having been a late omission last week against the Knights.