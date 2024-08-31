Less than two weeks away from the start of the 2024 NRL Finals, the Manly Sea Eagles have been hit with a disastrous blow, with two key players set to spend a stint on the sidelines.

A standout in last night's match against the Canterbury Bulldogs, fullback Tom Trbojevic sustained a shoulder injury in the closing minutes of the match, putting a sour note on the club's win.

This would see him exit the field of play, where his right arm was in a sling via his jersey.

After undergoing scans, the club has confirmed that he will return for the first week of the 2024 NRL Finals after his injury was revealed as a Grade 3 AC shoulder injury.

Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold has already confirmed that he will not play against the Cronulla Sharks next week.

"It's an AC joint, we'll see what we get from the X-ray or a scan and then we'll put a plan together for him but it is something you can take the pain away so that's good," Seibold said post-match.

"He copped a cork to his shin earlier and he was hobbling around a bit and then on Preston's line break he copped a split to his head and he also hurt his AC at the same time."

Tom Trbojevic came off with a significant facial laceration & shoulder injury. Positive news is he passed his HIA - not so positive news is he will go for scans on a suspected AC joint injury. Had previous instability episode in right shoulder (2020) so adds to the concern. pic.twitter.com/teWgEuJETx — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 30, 2024

To make matters worse for the Sea Eagles, winger Jason Saab could potentially be ruled out for the remainder of the season and miss the 2024 NRL finals after sustaining a suspected syndesmosis injury.

"Saab will have scans this afternoon on a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss a couple of weeks," a statement from the Manly Sea Eagles read on Saturday afternoon.

The victim of a Bronson Xerri hip-drop tackle, Saab left the field in the opening 20 minutes and could miss at least six weeks if surgery is required.

Injuries to Saab and Trbojevic mean the club will name a new-look backline in Round 27. Tolutau Koula or Lehi Hopoate are the likely fullback replacements.

“I don't know which way we would go, but Lehi Hopoate is playing some great football and I don't think it would phase him one bit if he was to be the fullback for the rest of the season if Tom was out,” skipper Daly Cherry-Evans said.

“Tolu Koula has shown he is a capable fullback. it is not all doom and gloom but I will cross my fingers that Tom is back.”

Canterbury Bulldogs five-eighth Matt Burton is in doubt for next weekend after failing a HIA in the second half. However, it is a Category 2 concussion, meaning it won't fall under the mandatory 11-day stand-down policy.

News Corp is also reporting that winger Josh Addo-Carr finished the match with a swollen ankle and could also miss the match next week.