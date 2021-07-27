Manly Sea Eagles' prop Taniela Paseka has revealed it was ribbing on commentary from Steve "Blocker" Roach which has inspired his game to the next level in 2021.

One of the NRL's breakout stars this season, Paseka has become a permanent fixutre in Manly's starting 13 after only 12 months ago having to fight for a bench spot each week.

Roach was constantly at Paseka each week in commentary, and the 123kg, 197cm prop said he listened.

“As ‘Blocker’ Roach always says when commentating, when I watch my games and replays, he always says I have to understand how big I am,” Paseka said.

“Well, I finally understand how big I am.

“I’m not shy anymore. I did know (how big I was) but I didn’t believe I could use my body to be as dominant as I can be. Before, I don’t know how to explain it, I was shy and didn’t know how to use my body.

“I gained a bit of confidence after last season so I had some experience under my belt coming into this season. It’s worked out good for me.”

Paseka made 18 appearances for Des Hasler's side last season, but has already matched that number this time around, with only two of those coming off the bench.

TANIELA PASEKA

Prop Sea Eagles 2021 SEASON AVG 117.9

All Run Metres 1.3

Tackle Breaks 1.5

Offloads

He has fast turned himself into one of the NRL's most consistent props, and alongside other youngsters in the Manly pack, including Haumole Olokau'atu and Sean Keppie, have helped the club into the top six on the NRL table, and with a genuine calling as outsiders for the NRL premiership this season, rather than just making up the numbers in the top eight.