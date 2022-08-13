Ethan Bullemor is reportedly weighing up an early retirement from the NRL after landing a job in finance.

Bullemor moved from the Brisbane Broncos to the Manly Sea Eagles during the most recent off-season in what was seen as a prized coup of excellent young talent for the Northern Beaches-based club.

While he started the season quite strongly for the club, he has struggled to find consistent first-grade minutes in Des Hasler's side during the second half of the season.

The 22-year-old has managed a total of just nine games for the Sea Eagles, and is now reportedly considering a career change.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting he could look at retiring early to take up a job at a fund manager in Sydney, using his skills and knowledge in the financial sector instead of the talent he has built up on the football field over the years.

The edge forward who can also play in the middle was highly rated during his time in Brisbane, and while the club wanted to keep him before his move to Sydney, he believed he would have a better chance of minutes at Manly.

That isn't the way it has gone thus far, although 2023 could bring about another change with Andrew Davey reportedly set to exit, and Josh Schuster likely to move into a fulltime halves role following the departure of Kieran Foran.

That will only leave Haumole Olakau'atu and Ben Trbojevic in competition for the second row spots at the club, with Bullemor seemingly a chance to gain more minutes if he remains in Hasler's side.

He is still on contract until the end of 2023, meaning it's not a contract year for the forward, however, the chance of him retiring still appears to be alive given his passion for the finance sector.

His nine games at Manly have taken him to a career total of 34, which will increase to 10 and 35 respectively on Sunday when he plays off the bench against the Gold Coast Titans.