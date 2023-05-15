Manly Sea Eagles prop Taniela Paseka has been slapped with a Grade 1 careless high tackle from the NRL's match review committee.

In what was the only charge handed out on Monday morning from Sunday's fixtures, Paseka's 67th minute shot on Cronulla Sharks winger Sione Katoa drew the attention of the match review committee.

The Grade 1 charge - which is the second offence on his rolling 12-month record - will see the Manly forward eligible to accept an $1800 fine with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

The tackle was penalised at the time by on-field referee Ashley Klein during what was ultimately a 20 points to 14 win for the Sharks, but not placed on report.

No other incidents were reported during the game between the battle of the beaches, while only Tyson Frizell was placed on report during the game between the Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans, which saw the Knights run out 46 points to 26 winners, on the back of a 34-8 scoreline during the final 35 minutes of the game.

Frizell was not charged by the match review committee for his indiscretion, capping a fairly quiet week for the panel and judiciary.

All of Toby Couchman, Jaydn Su'A, Junior Paulo and Reece Walsh have been fined over the course of the weekend, with no other players drawing the attention of the panel.

That will come as a welcome relief to both State of Origin coaches, with only one round remaining before teams are selected for the series opener in Adelaide, which will be played on May 31.