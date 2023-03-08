Welcome back rugby league. Amazing, unpredictable, glorious rugby league.

With the return of the greatest game of all sees the return of our Power Rankings. Each week we rank the sides from one to 17 based on multiple factors.

Taken into account are results, performance, strength of opposition, and overall feel of where the side sits.

To be clear, this isn't always just which are the stronger sides. For example, I believe the Roosters to be a better side than the Dolphins but given this weekend's result, the Dolphins will obviously rank higher.

The bye will be difficult to factor in but we'll see how it goes in the coming weeks.

Below are our Power Rankings as they sit following the completion of Round 1.

1. Manly Sea Eagles

There were some incredible performances across the opening Round, however none were more impressive than that of the Manly Sea Eagles.

Tom Trbojevic showed signs that he could soon be back to his very best. His game allowed Daly Cherry-Evans to produce a 10/10 performance. Reuben Garrick was also very good.

Doubters will point to the fact that it was against the Bulldogs but what an early turnaround for a side who limped into the off-season amid chaos. Brilliant signs early on.

2. Brisbane Broncos

Brisbane ended their 2022 season in horror fashion. Brisbane have started their 2023 season on the exact opposite foot.

They entered the home of the back-to-back Premiers and banked two valuable competition points. Adam Reynolds slotted the match-winning field goal but there were big performers all over the park.

Payne Haas put forth one of the top two performances in the middle across the weekend with 207 metres. Herbie Farnworth crossed for a double. Ezra Mam and Pat Carrigan were incredible.

3. The Dolphins

What a performance! What an occasion! You literally could not have produced a better script for the Dolphins first game.

The NRL's new kids on the block put on a near flawless 80 minutes in defeating one of the competition's genuine heavyweights in the Roosters.

Jeremy Marshall-King and Felise Kaufusi were standouts on the day while The Hammer and Jamayne Isaako produced plenty of highlights. Mark Nicholls and Connelly Lemuelu produced plenty of impact from the bench.

4. Melbourne Storm

New year, same Storm! It doesn't matter who runs out in the purple for the Storm, they always perform and they always win in Round One.

Not even a finger broken through the skin and pending surgery could stop Cameron Munster from delivering a match-winning performance.

Harry Grant's match-winning try was a well deserved reward for his best on ground 84 minute effort. Nick Meaney is twice the player he was before arriving in the Victorian's capital.

5. South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Bunnies managed to overcome an in-game injury crisis to bank two points in the Shire on Saturday night. Hopefully Tatola and Arrow are back soon.

Lachlan Ilias had possibly his best game to date. He saved a certain try when he knocked the ball out of Mulitalo's hands and then set up one of his own in the resulting attacking raid.

Campbell Graham and Keaon Koloamatangi had their way on their edge. They made a current and former Origin rep pairing look like reserve graders.

6. North Queensland Cowboys

Despite needing a late field goal to capture the points, the Cowboys opening 36 minutes was as close to perfect as you'll see this early in the season.

Scott Drinkwater is going to go to a new level in 2023. He started the season breathing fire, with an early double upon causing plenty of headaches for the Raiders defense.

Reuben Cotter laid a magnificent platform with a match high 216 metres. Chad Townsend kicked yet another field goal to see his side home.

7. Gold Coast Titans

What a difference an off-season can make. Kieran Foran's inclusion seems to have awoken the beast that is David Fifita. That left edge is suddenly looking lethal.

Aj Brimson looked a million dollars back in the custodian role. I'm still not sure what they do with Campbell but the answer has to revolve around not moving Brimson.

Phillip Sami crossed for a double and will force a difficult decision when Brian Kelly returns. Tanah Boyd looked comfortable in a role he has sewn up moving forward.

8. New Zealand Warriors

The Warriors, despite being rusty at times, were well worth the eight point victory that kicked off their 2023 season.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's return to the club was a ripper. Wayde Egan may be the most underrated nine in the competition.

Tohu Harris simply doesn't age. An 87% completion rate will make it difficult for opposition teams. Quality performance outside of some lulls.

9. Penrith Panthers

Penrith will be the "happiest" of the losing sides from Round One. They're still title favourites and ultimately could have won that game late on.

That said, it seems very obvious that one change is required from the off. Soni Luke completely changed the game from the moment he stepped onto the park. He has to start.

I wouldn't look too much into the post-match blow up between Luai and Salmon. Frustrations boiled over, it happens.

10. Parramatta Eels

The Eels were so very close to ending Craig Bellamy's ridiculous record of Round One wins. Truthfully, Parra will probably feel this was one that got away.

Junior Paulo and J'maine Hopgood were massive in the middle. Paulo's try was one of the highlights of the weekend while Hopgood took an early lead in the "buy of the year" race.

There was enough here to suggest that the Eels can very much overcome two key off-season losses. Sans Matterson and Lane they still pushed the mighty Storm literally all the way.

11. Canberra Raiders

For 36 minutes the temperature must have felt hotter than the 30+ degrees for Ricky Stuart and his men. They trailed 18-0 and looked set for a long, long night.

A magnificent comeback saw them level it up at 18-all before a field goal forced a long trip home without the competition points.

Sebastian Kris topped the metres with over 150 despite missing over ten minutes. I maintain there is no better front rower in the competition than Joseph Tapine.

12. Cronulla Sharks

It's many days later and I'm still unsure of what to make of this Sharks' performance. Losing to the Bunnies while sans your Dally M medal winning halfback shouldn't cause panic but the performance might.

There is a massive weakness on the Sharks left edge that leaked all four tries. If Moylan, Talakai and Wilton don't get their act together it could be a long season.

Braydon Trindall was very good after being called in for Hynes. He and Will Kennedy were the best on the night in an otherwise handily beaten Sharks outfit.

13. Newcastle Knights

This will probably sound worse than intended but the Knights performed above what I expected this past weekend. That said, they also didn't do away with any doubts I had and thus still have.

Kalyn Ponga largely looked at home in the halves. A late HIA probably ruined him off the opportunity to see his side home but given the seeming impact on the knock, I can't place blame on the doc there.

Lachlan Miller is going to be dangerous in the number one jersey. Despite being two metres tall, Dom Young was barely sighted all night.

14. Wests Tigers

Although they land 14th here, perhaps no fan base can feel more deflated by their team than the Tigers. After all the pre-season talk, they were so flat.

Adam Doueihi tried absolutely everything to drag his side to victory but he was forced to play a lone hand for far too long.

I like what I saw from David Klemmer. Isaiah Papali'i will have much better games for his new club. Apisai Koroisau was barely sighted.

15. Sydney Roosters

It is hard to explain what happened to the Roosters on Sunday afternoon. Despite boasting a squad filled with top level talent, they were simply outplayed.

Drew Hutchison's try in the 18th minute seemed to have silenced the crowd but the Chooks wouldn't cross again until a consolation 66th minute try to Daniel Tupou.

Hard to say it's time to panic for the tri-colours but this was unexpected to say the least. The bench offered very little and I still have big question marks over Brandon Smith in the nine.

16. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Dogs' fans can be forgiven for letting out more than a little sigh upon seeing their team dismantled at Brookvale Oval.

Despite a monster off-season and plenty of talk, that may still come to pass, they started with a whimper. It was honestly hard to pick any positives out of this effort.

Actually I take that back; Reed Mahoney was brilliant. Outside of their number nine though, this was a horror day at the office for a side capable of much better.

Unranked: St George Illawarra Dragons

Having not played in Round One, I feel it would be unfair to rank the Dragons. We will start the 17 team format from Round Two.

The Dragons sat and watched the competition begin this weekend, which would have frustrated fans but I believe it was a positive for the club.

Given their awful trial form and injury toll, another week would have been of big benefit. Hopefully they've used it wisely and are ready to host the Titans this Sunday night.