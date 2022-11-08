The Manly Sea Eagles will be coached by Anthony Seibold in 2023 after the club finally announced their new head coach.

Seibold takes over from Des Hasler who was sacked by the club in October after a horror end of the season that started with the pride jersey saga and ended with seven straight losses.

Seibold will return to Brookvale on a three-year deal after previously working as an assistant coach at the club back in 2016.

Joining Seibold at the Sea Eagles are Shane Flanagan and Jim Dymock, who have also agreed to three-year deals as assistant coaches.

"Anthony has an incredible knowledge of the game and what is required at the highest level," Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov said in the club statement.

"Shane brings a wealth of experience to the club and has a great understanding of the pressure and demands associated with the NRL. He will be invaluable to Anthony and the Sea Eagles.

"Jim has an enormous amount of respect across the NRL, both as a former player and as a coach. He knows what needs to be done, having represented NSW, Australia and Tonga. He is also a Clive Churchill Medal winner.

"We welcome Anthony, Shane and Jim to the Sea Eagles. There is plenty of exciting times ahead at Manly."

Seibold has previously had head coaching roles with Brisbane and South Sydney. He was named the Dally M Coach of the Year in 2018 while coaching the Rabbitohs.