The Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles have confirmed that Des Hasler will not coach the club in 2023.

The board came to an unanimous decision to part ways with Hasler, who has won two premierships during his tenure as Manly's head coach.

The club released a statement detailing the reasons behind Hasler's hasty departure from the side he took to a preliminary final just 12 months ago.

“After careful consideration, the board of the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles has today unanimously decided that, in the best interests of the Club, Des Hasler will not be Head Coach of the Club for NRL season 2023,'' Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Chairman Mr Scott Penn said.

“The board and the Club would like to acknowledge Des and his long history with the Club as a player and as a coach, enjoying two premierships with the Club as a player and taking the Club to two more premierships as a coach.

"We are grateful and appreciative to Des for his dedication to the Club, the team, all of its supporters and the sponsors over a long period of time. Des will always remain an icon of the Club and an integral part of the Club's history.

“The Club is in discussions with Des and his management to try to reach an amicable resolution which is acceptable to the parties”.

The club's CEO Tony Mestrov echoed Penn's sentiments, and revealed the Sea Eagles would make announcements in due time regarding the head coaching role.

“I also want to thank Des who has been a great warrior for Manly for many years, and everyone wishes him and his family well for the future,'' Mr Mestrov said.

“To our Sea Eagles corporate partners, members and supporters, we can assure you that the Club is doing everything it can to put in place the foundations for a successful era ahead.

“The board and management are fully aligned with the future direction of the Club and we look forward to positive news in the near future.

“I believe the Sea Eagles have a strong playing group and a list with depth and talent that can be forged into a successful team to challenge for premiership success.”

Anthony Seibold is the short-priced favourite to snare the role, with chairman Scott Penn publicly endorsing the former Rabbitohs and Broncos coach during an interview with Nine News earlier in the week.