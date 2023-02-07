Salford Red Devils halfback Brodie Croft has re-signed with the Super League club through until at least the end of 2030, squashing rumours of a return to the NRL.

The St George Illawarra Dragons sneakily tried to lure the half back to Australia last week effective immediately, however a $250,000 transfer fee slapped onto the No. 7 ended talks as quickly as they began.

While the 25 year-old has spoken about a potential return to Australian shores before, the Man of Steel recipient will now spend at least the next eight seasons in northern England, leaving the former Bronco at 33 by the time the deal expires.

Croft notched 25 try-assists and seven tries as dragged cellar dwellers Salford to the playoffs, and the halfback couldn't be more excited to spend his future at the club.

"I'm delighted to extend my time at Salford," Croft told Salford's media team.

"This group of boys is something special and along with the coaching staff through to the performance staff and office staff, I'm excited at what the future holds for the club."

While the one-time NRL Grand Finalist is also top ten in the Super League for metres gained, line breaks and hit-ups, the half's job is made easier by the troops around, especially former NRL stars Ken Sio and Tim Lafai.

Salford head coach Paul Rowley is ecstatic to see Croft commit to the club long-term.

"It's fantastic news that our current Man of Steel has made a long-term commitment to pulling on the Salford Red Devils jersey," Rowley said.

"The playing group, staff and myself are delighted that Brodie shares our vision and ambition for success and we get the chance to continue to work together going forward.

"He's a fantastic role model for our young supporters and a person who drives standards on and off the field. We are all very proud of the player and person Brodie is and look forward to playing a part in his career going forward."

It's a massive boost for the Red Devils, who kick-off their 2023 campaign against the recalled Leigh Leopards next weekend.