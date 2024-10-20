The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly set to weigh up the future of Ezra Mam, and could terminate his contract after an off-field incident in Brisbane on Friday evening.

Mam was involved in a car crash on Friday evening before allegedly failing a roadside drug test.

The crash saw Mam hospitalised after colliding with an uber driver. All three occupants of the other car were also reportedly in hospital in a stable condition following the incident.

It comes after new vision of the crash - recorded on CCTV - showed Mam veering onto the wrong side of the road before colliding head on with the other vehicle.

Queensland Police will also reportedly alledge per the Australian Associated Press that Mam was driving unlicensed at the time of the crash.

The NRL are yet to make comment on the issue, with investigations from Queensland Police ongoing while they await a secondary result to the drug test.

News Corp are reporting however that the Broncos as a club may not wait that long, with incoming coach Michael Maguire - who is set to take over from Kevin Walters in 2025 - to arrive in Brisbane on Wednesday and likely hold a meeting with Mam before the week out.

It's understood the club's board have the power to terminate the five-eighth's contract, although may elect to not do so at this time.

He is likely to be fined and suspended by both the club and the NRL pending the results of the secondary drug test and any further action taken by police on the basis of that charge.

“Police are investigating following a two-vehicle traffic crash at Bardon tonight, October 18,” police said.

“Initial investigations indicate at approximately 5.20pm, a Ford Ranger utility was travelling north-east along Simpsons Road when it struck a Toyota Camry, travelling in the opposite direction, near the intersection of The Drive.

“Initial roadside drug testing was conducted on the driver of the utility, a 21-year-old Ipswich man; however, police are awaiting results.

“No-one was seriously injured, and investigations are continuing.”

It's understood Maguire is keen on cracking down on poor player behaviour at the Broncos, which has seen numerous incidents off the field in recent years.

The club released a statement of their own after news of the incident broke.

“Broncos player Ezra Mam has been involved in a road accident this afternoon in Brisbane,” the statement read.

“He has been transported to hospital for treatment but his injuries appear to be minor at this stage.

“The Broncos have informed the NRL Integrity Unit of the matter. No further comment will be made on the issue at this stage.”

Mam, who had a difficult season while the Broncos plummeted out of the top eight, has already had issues this off-season after he and Reece Walsh were investigated for a reported incident in Bali.