Sunday's Grand Final win for Penrith has seen Ivan Cleary's side snap the premiership drought that has been held above them since 2003.

While it wasn't the longest serving run without success, it is a major weight off the Panthers' shoulders as they add another Provan-Summons Trophy to their history books, while their rivals continue to go starved of glory.

The Eels continue to move through their infamous drought, while the Warriors and Titans chase that elusive maiden premiership.

Canberra are placed one spot behind Parramatta in serving the longest spell to go without victory in the last match of the season, going agonisingly close in 2019.

Newcastle, Canterbury and Wests Tigers are also among the clubs looking to shuffle their way back to the bottom of the unwanted record list, having last tasted success more than 15 years ago.

The Dragons and Sea Eagles sit in the midriff of the waiting list, while the Rabbitohs missed their opportunity to snap a now-seven year winless run and extend their place atop the all-time premiership standings.

Years since last premiership:

Parramatta Eels - 35

Canberra Raiders - 27

New Zealand Warriors* - 26

Newcastle Knights - 20

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs - 17

Wests Tigers - 16

Brisbane Broncos - 15

Gold Coast Titans - 14*

St George Illawarra Dragons - 11

Manly Sea Eagles - 10

South Sydney Rabbitohs - 7

North Queensland Cowboys - 6

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks - 5

Sydney Roosters - 2

Melbourne Storm - 1

Penrith Panthers - 0