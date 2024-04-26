The South Sydney Rabbitohs have officially slumped to the bottom of the NRL ladder after conceding 54 points against the Melbourne Storm in the Victorian capital on Thursday evening.

The third game on ANZAC Day - much like the St George Illawarra Dragons' earlier loss to the Sydney Roosters in Sydney - turned into something of a one-way smash-up, with the Storm eventually running out winners with 54 points on the board.

The loss ensures the Rabbitohs have lost six of their first seven games, with South Sydney now falling to the bottom of the table despite having two points in the bank for an early-season bye, while they have also conceded a staggering 250 points at 35.7 per game.

Despite that, Demetriou said post-game he believes the season is still salvageable.

"100 per cent it is," the coach said during his post-game press conference.

“You see periods tonight, where the team looks like the team we're capable of. We've just got buy-in and do it for longer periods."

The coach was set to be sacked if the club lost their last match before last week's bye against the Cronulla Sharks, and while the result wasn't a win, the performance was enough to spare the coach time.

He is still unsure exactly how long he has to turn things around though, although said he will continue to turn up and try to turn things around.

“I've got no idea. That's what I'll turn up to do. Like I've said before, I love coaching this club, I love coaching this team,” the coach said after being asked about his future.

“I'll turn up and keep giving my best and if someone taps me on the shoulder and says ‘time's up' then I can't control that.”

It's the second time Demetriou has been forced to answer questions about his future, having previously walked out of a press conference ahead of the loss to the Sharks when quizzed.

Things don't get any easier for the Rabbitohs next week either as they prepare to face the Penrith Panthers back in Sydney.

The coach admitted more changes will be looked at, but said the squad is struggling availability-wise, and implored his players to change themselves.

“There's been some changes over the last couple of weeks but yeah 100 per cent we'll be looking at it,” he said.

“At the moment we've got 21 fit players available, it's not like we've got a host of players we can bring in. But we've got Tallis Duncan and Sean Keppie...

“Ultimately it's not about changes, it's about changes in each individual owning their roles in key moments of the game."

Any chance of the Rabbitohs making the finals will likely now require a minimum of 11 wins from their final 17 games.