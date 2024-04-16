Perfect games for Zac Lomax and Ronaldo Mulitalo have seen the duo crack the top ten of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race after Round 6.

In what is now an exceptionally tight leaderboard at the top end of town, the top six players are separated by just seven votes, with Viliame Kikau's 18 votes during the Bulldogs' tight loss to the Melbourne Storm also seeing him into the top five.

At the top, five votes for Tom Trbojevic during the Manly Sea Eagles' draw with the New Zealand Warriors sees him cling onto a slender one-point lead ahead of North Queenaland Cowboys' star Scott Drinkwater, who has sat neat the top of voting during each of the last two seasons.

Kalyn Ponga is another two votes back, before Kikau, Lomax and Mulitalo provide chase.

Round 6 was a week without a great number of perfect games, with Lomax and Mulitalo joined by Joseph Manu and Dylan Brown as the only players to score the full 20 votes.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.

Here are all the votes from Round 6.

Top Ten

Leaderboard correct as at April 15.