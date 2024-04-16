Perfect games for Zac Lomax and Ronaldo Mulitalo have seen the duo crack the top ten of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race after Round 6.
In what is now an exceptionally tight leaderboard at the top end of town, the top six players are separated by just seven votes, with Viliame Kikau's 18 votes during the Bulldogs' tight loss to the Melbourne Storm also seeing him into the top five.
At the top, five votes for Tom Trbojevic during the Manly Sea Eagles' draw with the New Zealand Warriors sees him cling onto a slender one-point lead ahead of North Queenaland Cowboys' star Scott Drinkwater, who has sat neat the top of voting during each of the last two seasons.
Kalyn Ponga is another two votes back, before Kikau, Lomax and Mulitalo provide chase.
Round 6 was a week without a great number of perfect games, with Lomax and Mulitalo joined by Joseph Manu and Dylan Brown as the only players to score the full 20 votes.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.
Here are all the votes from Round 6.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Joseph Manu
|Joseph Manu
|Joseph Manu
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|3
|Victor Radley
|Victor Radley
|Victor Radley
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|1
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Victor Radley
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Viliame Kikau
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Viliame Kikau
|4
|Viliame Kikau
|Harry Grant
|Viliame Kikau
|Josh Addo-Carr
|3
|Bronson Xerri
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jacob Kiraz
|2
|Shawn Blore
|Jahrome Hughes
|Shawn Blore
|Shawn Blore
|1
|Cameron Munster
|Bronson Xerri
|Jacob Kiraz
|Bronson Xerri
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Patrick Carrigan
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Patrick Carrigan
|4
|Xavier Willison
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Selwyn Cobbo
|3
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Xavier Willison
|Xavier Willison
|Xavier Willison
|2
|Mark Nicholls
|Mark Nicholls
|Mark Nicholls
|Corey Oates
|1
|Corey Oates
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Isaiya Katoa
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|4
|J'maine Hopgood
|J'maine Hopgood
|J'maine Hopgood
|Scott Drinkwater
|3
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|J'maine Hopgood
|1
|Junior Paulo
|Murray Taulagi
|Murray Taulagi
|Tom Dearden
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|4
|Braydon Trindall
|Teig Wilton
|Teig Wilton
|Blayke Brailey
|3
|Teig Wilton
|Braydon Trindall
|Blayke Brailey
|Braydon Trindall
|2
|Blayke Brailey
|Sione Katoa
|Sione Katoa
|Teig Wilton
|1
|Sione Katoa
|Blayke Brailey
|Braydon Trindall
|Sione Katoa
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|4
|Jaydn Su'A
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|Jaydn Su'A
|3
|Asu Kepaoa
|Jaydn Su'A
|Jaydn Su'A
|Jahream Bula
|2
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Ben Hunt
|1
|Ben Hunt
|Junior Tupou
|Asu Kepaoa
|Junior Tupou
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Ethan Strange
|Joseph Tapine
|4
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Joseph Tapine
|Kieran Foran
|3
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|AJ Brimson
|Hudson Young
|2
|David Fifita
|Xavier Savage
|Xavier Savage
|Chris Randall
|1
|Morgan Smithies
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|Jamal Fogarty
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Tom
Trbojevic
|5
|67
|2
|Scott
Drinkwater
|10
|66
|3
|Kalyn
Ponga
|9
|65
|4
|Viliame
Kikau
|18
|64
|5
|Zac
Lomax
|20
|63
|6
|Ronaldo
Mulitalo
|20
|60
|7
|Patrick
Carrigan
|18
|58
|8
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|17
|55
|9
|James
Tedesco
|0
|53
|10
|Joseph
Manu
|20
|50
Click here to view the full leaderboard.
Leaderboard correct as at April 15.