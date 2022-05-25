Released New Zealand Warriors prop Matthew Lodge has popped up in Queensland premier second division rugby union on Tuesday evening.

Playing for Norths, Lodge appeared off the bench in a 50-minute effort just days after being released by the Warriors.

Norths would fall to Bond University 27 points to 14, with Lodge playing in the number eight role. The NRL prop was released by the Warriors last Friday and is yet to find a new club.

The union game was originally set to be played at 1:30pm on Saturday, however, the prevailing weather conditions forced it to be postponed to Tuesday evening, when it kicked off under lights at 8pm (AEST).

Days after leaving the @NZWarriors Matt Lodge has played Rugby Union for North Brisbane's 2nd Grade side. Played 50 minutes at number 8 in a 27-14 loss.@FOXSportsNews @FOXNRL pic.twitter.com/SgFAO6Q8df — Josh Bristow (@JoshTBristow) May 24, 2022

Unfortunately, no stats are available on the Queensland Premier Rugby site as to how Lodge performed in the game, however, he was not among the try-scorers for Norths, who crossed twice in the loss.

The sight of Lodge popping up in the 15-man game raises eyebrows about his future back in the NRL, and whether a permanent code switch could be on the cards.

The Daily Telegraph have reported that Lodge has bought a house in Sydney and will move to the New South Wales capital next year, which could well limit his options to return to the NRL.

On the back of that, it has also been reported that the Dolphins are out of the race for the 26-year-old, given the money they have already sunk on an experienced forward pack which includes Melbourne Storm trio Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi, as well as Sout Sydney Rabbitohs prop Mark Nicholls.

Initial reports of Lodge not having a new club lined up appear to have rung true, with the forward currently in the rugby league wilderness.

It's understood the former Warrior, Bronco and Wests Tiger, who has played 91 NRL games, is looking to link up with a Sydney club however.





Options could include the Cronulla Sharks, who are currently balancing their salary cap with Aiden Tolman and Andrew Fifita off-contract at the end of the year, and the Wests Tigers, who recently released Thomas Mikaele.

Norths Rugby will next take on Sunnybank at the Sunnybank Rugby Club this Saturday, with second grade to kick-off at 1:30pm (AEST), while first grade kick-off at 3:05pm (AEST). It's unclear at this stage if Lodge's rugby appearance was a one and done.