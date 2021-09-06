New Zealand Warriors' prop has been hit with an NRL breach notice proposing $5,000 fine for flipping the bird to a vocal Gold Coast Titans' crowd during Sunday's loss.

Lodge had just been sin binned for his role in a second melee in a matter of minutes when he wiped Titans' half Tyrone Peachey out with a late shot.

It left the Warriors with ten players on the park, with Jazz Tevaga sin binned from the first scruffle, while Kane Evans (who is looking at six weeks worth of suspensions) was also sent packing for punching.

The NRL's head of football used his footy briefing on Monday afternoon to confirm the NRL had issued a breach notice to the Warriors which the club were fully supportive of.

"This morning that has been looked at internally at the NRL and there has been some consultation with the Warriors.

"It wasn't reviewed by the match review committee because it wasn't an on-field matter, it was an off-field matter, but, in discussions with the Warriors, they are in complete agreement that it's not acceptable. It's not a good look for their fans or their sponsors, and it's not in line with their values. It's not in line with the NRL's values either.

"The fans pay their money to come into venues and they are entitled to support as loudly as they want as long as they do that in a way that doesn't bring them into any kind of conflict with the players themselves, or any physical contact with the players they are entitled to voice their opinions.

"There has been a breach notice isued to Matt Lodge in the last hour or so - it's for a fine for $5,000. That's a personal fine, not a fine on the club.

"The Warriors are 100 per cent supportive of that action and are as disappointed as we are about the action."

Normal NRL practice suggests Lodge will have five business days to respond to the fine, however, the Warriors have indicated they won't challenge or contest the breach notice.

Lodge took to Instagram this morning to apologise for the incident, saying he was "genuinely sorry" and that he let his emotions get the better of him.

"Just wanted to apologise for my behaviour today there’s no place for it on the footy field," Lodge wrote.

"I knew it was wrong as soon as I did it. And I'm very embarrassed now. I would take it back if I could. The footy field is a place I’ve let my emotions out my whole life. Being a professional now and controlling them is something I'm constantly working on.

"You work so hard to be clean, disciplined and a good example and one split decision can reverse it all. Over the last 5 years I think mentally I’ve handled all the situations and the negativity towards me pretty good and held it all together.

"I don’t know why but lately i’ve let a lot of it get to me which has shown me I’m not where I need to be as a person just yet.

I’m genuinely sorry."

The Warriors' season is now over, while the Gold Coast will take on the Sydney Roosters next Saturday in Townsville in the NRL's first elimination final of the year.