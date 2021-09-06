Controversial New Zealand Warriors' prop Matt Lodge has taken to instagram to apologise for flipping the crowd off during Sunday's loss to the Gold Coast Titans.

Lodge had been given his marching orders from the referee for a late shot on Tyrone Peachey, which sparked the second scuffle between the teams in as many minutes.

With Jazz Tevaga sin binned in the first confrontation, and Kane Evans joining Lodge in the second incident, the Warriors were reduced to ten men.

The Titans didn't escape unscathed though, with Jarrod Wallace also being given a ten-minute rest on the sidelines, the game seeing four players in the sin bin at the same time.

On his way off the park, Lodge flipped off a vocal Titans' crowd, giving them the finger on his way into the change room.

Things had been flaring for some minutes, with a high tackle from Lodge on Wallace just minutes earlier sending tensions through the roof between the two sides, with the Titans qualifying for the finals by for and against, and the Warriors season over.

Wallace was heard telling Lodge to just "sign the contract" after the hit, indicating he wanted to take Lodge on in the boxing ring.

Tensions rising between Lodge and Wallace 😡 🗣 👉 https://t.co/uXUeCFmXsR pic.twitter.com/NaF0yhaSGe — Fox League (@FOXNRL) September 6, 2021

Lodge was a mid-season signing to the Warriors, having transferred from the Brisbane Broncos before the August deadline.

Wallace has a previous fight to his record, while Lodge has never boxed. The Titans' veteran prop admitted he and Lodge "don't like each other very much" after the game when talking to Fox Sports.

“I don’t think Lodgey likes me very much. Look, I’m not the biggest fan of his either,” Wallace said post-match.

“That’s football mate. We’re two front rowers going at it. We’re both passionate about our teams and love playing footy and sometimes things (get heated) and that’s just the way it is.

“I don’t think he threw any punches and neither did I, it was more of a cuddle.”