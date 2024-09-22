The NRL have confirmed they will flip the order of the 2024 preliminary finals to ensure the Melbourne Storm don't host on the same day as the AFL grand final.

Instead, the NRL's Victorian franchise - now the only Melbourne-based side left in either code after the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions qualified for the AFL grand final - will make use of the public holiday the day before the AFL grand final to host the Sydney Roosters.

It means the Roosters, who hammered the Manly Sea Eagles in their semi-final on Saturday night, will have just six days to recover before they clashed with Melbourne.

The Cronulla Sharks, on the other hand, who beat the North Queensland Cowboys in their semi-final, will have an extra day than usual to recover before clashing with the Penrith Panthers, who are just 80 minutes away from their fifth straight grand final, on Saturday evening.

The Panthers have also confirmed they will host their preliminary final at the Olympic Stadium in Homebush, as they have done in each of their recent seasons.

2024 NRL preliminary finals schedule

First preliminary final: Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters, Friday, September 27, 7:50 pm (AEST) at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Second preliminary final: Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks, Saturday, September 28, 7:50 pm (AEST) at Accor Stadium, Homebush

2024 NRL grand final schedule

Melbourne Storm/Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers/Cronulla Sharks, Sunday, October 6, 7:30 pm (AEST) at Accor Stadium, Homebush