Canterbury Bulldogs director of rugby league Phil Gould has indicated the club still have money left to continue adding signings for next year.

The Bulldogs - who were widely ridiculed during the pre-season over their recruitment strategy which saw a number of smaller and utility players joing the club - have surged into the top eight and with ten rounds to go, are now in the mix for a spot in the finals.

Gould, speaking on Channel 9 News, confirmed there is money left in the salary cap for next year, but that they would be very careful about the types of players they bring in, with the Bulldogs now in a position to say no.

"We have been able to hand pick the players we are recruiting," Gould said.

"If it's not good value, if it's not the right price, if it's not the right character, we now have the ability to say no, and we are very particular about the players we want in our club.

"We still have a little bit of money left there."

Gould admitted doing things the right way made it a hard road, although it's hard to argue with the path Canterbury are taking given their dramatic turnaround from bottom four certainties to finals contenders in what is Cameron Ciraldo's second year as a head coach.

"It's always a hard road. Doing everything the right way is the hard way," Gould said.

The signing of Sitili Tupouniua will also, in the opinion of Gould, bring plenty to the club.

"Quality player, comes from a quality club, been in a good system and he will bring a lot to us," Gould said on the departing Roosters' forward.

The Bulldogs are still yet to make decisions on Liam Knight, Joseph O'Neill, Chris Patolo, Hayze Perham, Toby Sexton, Jeral Skelton and Jackson Topine for next year, with the seven players all off-contract at the end of 2024.