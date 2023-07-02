Campbell Graham has officially been ruled out of State of Origin 3, while Payne Haas is understood to be in some doubt.

The dead rubber, which will be played in Sydney on Wednesday, July 12, shapes as an opportunity for Brad Fittler to make changes to his well-beaten team over the first two games.

One of those changes will not be bringing in Campbell Graham though.

Originally named as the 18th man for the series opener, he was cut loose from the squad the same day it was named on account of an injury preventing him from being able to train during the early part of the week.

He then missed a game for South Sydney and has struggled to remain on the field, being overlooked for Game 2.

Speaking on Channel 9 on Sunday, Fittler revealed Graham has been ruled out.

“He's ruled out. I don't think he'll be playing for a couple of weeks for the Bunnies. So Campbell won't be considered,” coach Brad Fittler said on Channel Nine.

It's understood Latrell Mitchell, who was picked for both Games 1 and 2 but was a late withdrawal from both, will not be considered as he continues to try and recover from a groin injury.

News Corp is reporting that surprise option Siosifa Talakai is being discussed by selectors, while headaches could mount further with the seemingly clear-cut favourite to come into the side Matt Burton facing a nervous wait for the Match Review Committee after being placed on report for a hip drop tackle during Sunday afternoon's heavy 66-0 loss against the Newcastle Knights.

It means Stephen Crichton will almost certainly hold his position, while the Blues mull over who will play on the other side of the field with Tom Trbojevic out with a pectoral injury.

Meanwhile, star prop Payne Haas is believed to be in some doubt.

Mixed reports have suggested Haas could have either an ankle or hamstring injury. Fittler confirmed it's an ankle problem Haas has been battling since Game 1 of the Origin series.

“There will be a couple of changes, obviously Tom Trbojevic is out. There are rumours going around about Payne Haas and a hamstring injury and they are false. He's got an ankle injury which he hurt during game one in Origin, so it will be interesting how he pulls up,” Fittler said.

Haas will be named on Monday morning but is no guarantee to play. It's understood Daniel Saifiti, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Spencer Leniu will be the players considered as standby. It's unclear at this stage if Stefano Utoikamanu will keep the spot he held for an Origin debut in Game 2.