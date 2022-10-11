Just hours after it was revealed that Huddersfield hooker Danny Levi was angling for an NRL return following his compassionate release from the Super League side, an NRL club is reported to have already secured his services.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Levi will join the Canberra Raiders on a two-year deal.

He'll bring valuable experience to the No.9 role after the club farewelled stalwart Josh Hodgson, who departs for Parramatta, at the end of this season.

Hodgson, who played 138 games for the Raiders, took the field just once this year before undergoing knee surgery, with the club balancing the role between Zac Woolford and Tom Starling in the interim.

Woolford recently secured a two-year extension in the nation's capital, while Starling is still under contract for next year, with a player option for 2024.

While neither player let the team down in the position, Levi's addition will add some depth to Ricky Stuart's roster.

He's already played 112 NRL matches with the Knights, Manly and Brisbane, and has added 30 Super League games to his CV this season – including an appearance in the 2022 Challenge Cup final

Despite gaining a release, the 26-year-old will remain in England until the completion of the World Cup, where he will represent Samoa. The tournament will provide Levi with his first opportunity to work with future teammate, Raiders prop Josh Papali'i.

He's expected to share dummy-half duties with Fa'amanu Brown at the tournament.