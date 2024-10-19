Former NSW State of Origin coach Laurie Daley continues to be touted as a potential candidate to replace Michael Maguire as the Blues' head coach, though he is reportedly yet to give serious consideration to the prospect of returning to the role.

Seven years after his last series in charge, Daley's name is being floated among possible options, with some NSW Rugby League board members reportedly in favour of his return.

Despite the speculation, Daley remains detached from the discussion at this point, noting that no formal talks have taken place regarding the role.

“I haven't had any discussions at all, and frankly I haven't thought too much about it,” he stated, speaking with AAP.

The NSW Rugby League board is set to meet soon to deliberate on their options for the head coaching position, and while Daley's name is on the table, he states that it's not something he has actively pursued.

"They will make a decision on who is the right person, but for me it is not something I have considered. I am really enjoying what I am doing here with the races."

Daley's previous tenure as NSW coach, which spanned five series from 2013 to 2017, included the long-awaited breakthrough of a State of Origin series win in 2014.

However, his time as coach also drew criticism for the team's tactical approach and issues with player behaviour, leading to his contract not being renewed.

Daley is still viewed by many as a respected figure within the Blues setup, and his deep connection to the state could make him an attractive candidate for a potential return.

One potential hurdle would be his current role at Sky Sports Radio, given the gambling affiliations that could clash with his duties as a State of Origin coach. If he were to throw his hat into the ring, it would likely require a significant shift in his professional commitments.

Daley's passion for the Blues and understanding of the Origin arena are clear.

"One thing I do know is you're always really passionate about Australia and NSW," he said.

"That's one thing I learned from my time coaching NSW previously: everyone unites around this team and wants them to do well. It's always an exciting challenge, and State of Origin is the toughest competition you can play or coach in."

Other names in the mix for the job include Paul McGregor, Michael Ennis, Danny Buderus and John Cartwright.

With Craig Bellamy and Ivan Cleary already ruled out as candidates, the NSW Rugby League will need to weigh their options carefully. For Daley, the door may not be entirely closed, but for now he is content watching from the sidelines.