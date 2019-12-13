League legend Laurie Daley headlines a list of candidates to potentially coach the newest English League One side based in New York.

The former NSW Blues coach joins the likes of Nathan Brown, Trent Barrett and brothers Shane and Ben Walker as potential candidates for the job, according to The Daily Telegraph.

New York’s inclusion into the English league ranks still awaits approval by the RFL, with the latest franchise likely to be given the green light in the coming weeks.

The club is set to be formally launched in Newark, New Jersey early next year.

Daley has become a high target for the New York officials, after strong stints with both the Blues and the Indigenous All Stars.

Daley also amassed 244 games during his playing time, featuring for Country, NSW and Australia.

Currently working as a radio co-host on The Big Sports Breakfast, Daley did not want to comment on the potential move after being noted of New York’s interest on Thursday.

New York will also be chasing Brown following his tenure with both Huddersfield and St Helens in England.

Barrett is currently an assistant with Penrith but is known to the English ranks having played for Wigan.

The Walker brothers’ unconventional tactics and game-play may be their biggest attraction for a move following their successful Queensland Cup campaign.

New York will be hopeful they can replicate the nature of fellow North American club Toronto Wolfpack, who won promotion to the Championship and eventually Super League just three seasons after their inauguration.

Hopeful league Talent from the United States has been backed as potential full-time payers come 2021, while the club will also look to target NRL players in the twilight of their careers.

Wests Tigers star Benji Marshall has been noted as a potential suitor, with the likes of Brett Morris, Josh Morris, Darius Boyd, James Graham and Aiden Tolman also listed as promising targets.

New York will likely call Red Bull Stadium home, with the ground located in Harrison, New Jersey.

“The amount of players that have reached out and wanted to be involved has been ridiculous. This is huge,” NYRL chief executive Ricky Wilby said in October.

“We would want players who are prepared to be involved in something from the ground up.”