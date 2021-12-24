Despite Christmas approaching, the world of rugby league never stops.

We have players training for their new clubs. We've got clubs shutting down due to Covid. The Christmas period always brings the news stories; hopefully more good than bad this season.

Here are 20 random rugby league thoughts as we head into the final week of 2021:

1. Latrell Mitchell should be cleared to play the All Stars game. It's absolutely ridiculous that he is suspended for this game in the first place, it's borderline infuriating that it won't even count toward his suspension.

This game is about much more than rugby league and to deny one of the game's biggest stars from one of the most important games of the season is wrong. I was very vocal re his hit on Manu and he deserved every week of his suspension, but Latrell missing this game helps no one.

2. I'd like to see the actual interest in players the Dolphins had. Every time a player re-signs, the headlines read "another player the Dolphins missed out on."

I still maintain that Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins should look to a medium to long-term plan. Sign young stars and develop them. Signing Kalyn Ponga may change that plan very quickly but my worry is still that they'll rush out and throw ridiculous money at over the hill players.

3. Speaking of the Dolphins, Ryan Matterson has been on the cusp of a New South Wales call up for as long as I can remember, has been told by the Eels he's probably not in their plans, yet the Dolphins haven't snapped him up. Am I missing something?

4. It's only just now dawned on me that 2022 will be an NRL season sans Brett and Josh Morris. Players retire all the time but they've been staples of the game for so very long. Only a matter of time until we see one, or both, in coaching roles.

5. I am really excited for the NRLW season, which kicks off on the 27th of Feb. Almost all games will enjoy free to air coverage and the two team (three, although we unfortunately lost the Warriors) expansion should bring in a new crop of fans. Five rounds plus finals - this should be fun!

6. Cameron Murray is the perfect captain for the Bunnies. With Adam Reynolds moving on, Murray was the only choice.

I saw fans calling for Cody Walker or Latrell Mitchell to step in. I'm sure both would have done well but Murray's announcement allows both playmakers to focus purely on their game. Great move.

7. I know I'm in the minority here but I have no issues with Brandon Smith signing for the Roosters 12 months in advance. His future is sorted now and it's better than having him umm and ahh and pretend when his mind is obviously made up. It's not ideal but I'm yet to hear a better option.

8. I don't blame Corey Norman for retiring. I'll be honest, I wasn't his biggest fan but the guy literally won games off his own back yet was still targeted relentlessly. That said, I don't know who would have come in for his services for 2022 either.

9. It's barely been released for 2022 but I've already given up on Supercoach. Look for the Zero Tackle leagues of course but it looks very difficult this season.

10. All these Covid scares and closures are terrible, although calling training off a week or two early won't be of any harm. Other than perhaps a tune-up prior to Christmas I never really understood why teams started training so early and then breaking again.

11. Talks of NRL players re-entering a bubble in the new season worry me but ultimately we've seen the game adapt two years in a row. I miss the days where the only thing between you and a Saturday afternoon game was a hangover or a possible sporting clash.

12. Anyone who takes innternational rankings seriously... just don't. The fact the Kangaroos have slipped to fourth is a mockery. Rankings should be based on World Cup finishes for mine. Whoever wins next year's Cup earns the number one ranking for however many years until the next World Cup. That should annoy some people.

13. It's good to see the Wests Tigers making some big moves in the transfer market. Apisai Koroisau and Isaiah Papali'i are monster ins. I just wish they'd make their minds up re Brooks and their halves moving forward. Just let him go to Newcastle for everyone's sake... especially mine.

14. It's now December 21st (as I type this) and the Dragons number one option in the number one is still on a development contract. There's no real rush but Dragons fans are within their rights to ask what the hold up is. Tyrell Sloan is a magnificent prospect and I have him in my top few breakout stars for next year. I hope he can play Round 1.

15. I'm glad to hear talk of moving Ponga back to the halves has ceased. He is the Knights number one attacking threat but looked a fish out of water in the six. Best players in their best positions.

16. I miss the Nines. I know most see it as a pop gun tournament and would rather not risk their stars, and to a point I agree, but it's such a brilliant couple of days and has helped unearth some incredible talent. 2023 I hear.

17. Anyone else pencilling their team's trial games into the calendar with intentions to take both the performance and the result way too seriously?

18. Was really upset to hear that the Pacific Tests will be gone from the mid year representative period. Really happy to hear that the Women's Origin will be expanded by at least a game, possibly two. I understand the reasoning for nixing the tests but they're hugely entertaining and mean a lot to fans. A second, or third women's Origin makes the world of sense and should add to the prestige of the fixture.

19. Stacey Jones being announced as an assistant coach for the Warriors got me thinking as to why he hadn't yet been added to the coaching ranks!? I was shocked and almost assumed he was with the club, in some capacity, for many years. One of the all-time Warriors greats and a brilliant appointment.

20. I miss rugby league. I miss the Sharks. I guarantee you 25 minutes into the first fixture next season that I'm cursing both. Let's hope it does not ever change!