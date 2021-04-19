It was another newsworthy weekend for Rugby League. Upsets, golden point thrillers, send-offs and a monster suspension pending for the Dally M points leader.

Latrell Mitchell was named man of the match in the Bunnies’ history-making win but all the talk post game was around two separate incidents that will see him miss three to four weeks.

Controversially, the Rabbitoh’s No. 1 wasn’t sin-binned for a late shot on an unprotected David Nofoaluma, the very same incident that will cost him a month of action.

A second incident, a hotly debated one, where he looked as though he lashed out with a foot, cost him a fine. The moment completely overshadowed the earlier line-break from his own in goal.

Did the Dally M leader ruin his chances at winning the award with two moments of ill-discipline? Does his reputation of lashing out when things don’t go his way undo his brilliance?

Should he have been sin-binned? How does the suspension, in any way, benefit the Tigers?

