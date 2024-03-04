After taking to the defence of Ezra Mam, Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell has revealed that he wants to see Spencer Leniu suspended for at least half of the season.

In a segment on SEN Radio on Tuesday morning, the radio station discussed how long Leniu could be facing and spoke that he may miss at least half the season due to allegations emerging that he called Mam a "monkey".

This elicited a response from Mitchell, who has defended the Broncos five-eighth since the incident occurred on the weekend.

Mitchell took to social media posting "And some" in regards to Leniu being suspended for at least half the season.

Sent straight to the judiciary after being charged with contrary conduct, News Corp has reported that Spencer Leniu is likely facing a suspension of six to eight weeks if found guilty.

In an incident late in the game, Spencer Leniu was placed on report after Ezra Mam formally complained to referee Adam Gee that the ex-Panther said a racial slur to the five-eighth.

Gee, who was joined by the two touch judges in the middle of the field, told skippers Adam Reynolds and James Tedesco, as well as Mam, that he didn't hear the comment leading to the complaint.

Asked about the incident post-game, Leniu told Triple M Radio there was nothing in it, and it was all just fun and games.