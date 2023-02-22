Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have both pleaded not guilty in relation to their fight in Canberra earlier this month.

The Kangaroo centres faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday after their February 5 arrest, just six days prior to the Indigenous All Stars clash in Rotorua.

The pair were allegedly fighting on the street, which the two have since described as a 'harmless wrestle', and were taken into custody for the remainder of that Saturday night.

The two reportedly left the station at 10:30am Sunday morning together to return to Wighton's house together to cook breakfast, with both their partners already at the premises.

Magistrate James Stewart has wiped all of their existing bail conditions, except for a requirement for the two to return to court on October 30th following the not guilty pleas.

The NRL has already confirmed neither will miss playing time for the incident, and both partook in the Indigenous All Stars victory before featuring in their respective club's second trial matches.

The duo, who are extremely tight-knit friends, released a statement the day after their arrest.

"We wanted to express remorse for putting ourselves in the position to embarrass our clubs and the NRL over the weekend," they said in the statement.

"While everyone enjoyed a great night, we understand that our wrestle, as harmless as we believed it to be, was a poor decision and may have looked bad.

"We are sorry for this, and know that we need to be better when in public."

Mitchell will kickstart South Sydney's season against Cronulla next weekend, while Wighton will travel north with the Raiders to face the Cowboys in Townsville.