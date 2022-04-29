In an effort to see their superstar fullback's career extended, South Sydney is set to send Latrell Mitchell to the United States to unlock the key to his persistent hamstring complaints.

Mitchell went down during the Rabbitohs' Round 5 victory over the Dragons with a second hamstring in three seasons, the first of which saw Mitchell miss the Redfern side's 2020 finals campaign following an acrobatic rupture against the Eels.

With the hampered Origin representative now racing the clock to be fit for the Blues' first battle against the Maroons on Wednesday, June 8, reports from The Daily Telegraph have claimed the Taree-born titan is set to jet off to Philadelphia to meet with sports specialist Bill Knowles.

While Mitchell's star is unlikely to be known to Knowles, the self-proclaimed 'reconditioning specialist' is familiar with athletes at the peak of their powers - having previously worked with Tiger Woods, Andy Murray and Wallabies heartbreaker Jonny Wilkinson.

Knowles has also consulted with sporting powerhouses in Manchester United, the San Franciso 49ers and athletes at the Australian Institute of Sports.

Despite suggestions that Souths are pleased with their centrepiece's progress, Mitchell's official return date is yet to be outlined.

And although there remains a certain ambiguity, Souths' physiotherapist Eddie Farah was willing to shed some light on the habitual line-breaker's rehabilitation program and how it also involved some secondary surgery.

“Latrell underwent the knife again to have a clean-out on his knee,” Farah said.

“The hamstring injury allows us some time to clean up a niggling injury. Pleased to report surgery went really, really well.

“Latrell is up and about, bouncing around, and feeling much better already. We just started the rehab process and he has been strengthening that knee as well as the hamstring.

“He is tracking well and on track for a return to play in the middle of the season.”

The Rabbitohs are fixtured to face Manly, Brisbane, New Zealand, Canberra and the Wests Tigers for a second time ahead of the opening Origin clash of the 2022 series.