Two of the best teams from the 2024 NRL season are set to clash in the biggest game of the year.

The Melbourne Storm had an outstanding season, finishing as minor premiers, while the Penrith Panthers continue to demonstrate their strength and consistency, preparing for their fifth consecutive Grand Final appearance.

Sunday's Grand Final will showcase two of the NRL's top halfbacks going head-to-head: this year's Dally M Medalist, Jahrome Hughes, who has had a stellar season, and Nathan Cleary, the 2021 and 2023 Clive Churchill Medal winner. Both players have crucial roles to play in what promises to be a tight and thrilling battle.

Let's take a look back at how these two teams performed against each other during the regular season.

Both teams met twice during this year's season in tightly contested matches, with the Storm coming out on top and securing the two points over the Panthers on both occasions.

Round 1: Melbourne Storm 8 - Penrith Panthers 0

The first round of this year's NRL season saw Penrith travel to Melbourne to face the Storm at AAMI Park. The game kicked off with early errors from Moses Leota, including a scrum infringement in the 4th minute that led to Nick Meaney kicking for two points. Another penalty followed for Leota due to a dangerous tackle, as both teams continued to struggle with errors and penalties, with no tries being scored in the first half. Will Warbrick was placed on report for a dangerous tackle, giving Penrith a chance to level the score with a 2-point field goal, but Nathan Cleary missed just before halftime, leaving the Storm leading 2-0.

The second half continued with both sides making mistakes. In the 49th minute, Remis Smith crossed the line for a try, and Meaney's successful conversion extended the lead to 8-0. Penrith struggled to mount a comeback as penalties and errors plagued their performance. In a low-scoring, scrappy contest, the Storm secured a hard-fought win to open the season with a victory over the Panthers.

Round 24: Penrith Panthers 22 - Melbourne Storm 24

In Round 24, the Storm travelled to Penrith's home at BlueBet Stadium for a thrilling contest. The Storm got off to a strong start with Grant Anderson crossing for a try in the 3rd minute, but Nick Meaney missed the conversion. In the 14th minute, a well-placed bomb from Jahrome Hughes allowed Eliesa Katoa to score, and this time Meaney nailed the conversion, putting the Storm ahead 10-0. The Panthers responded with Lindsay Smith finding a gap to score, but Nathan Cleary missed the conversion. Moments later, Izack Tago latched onto a grubber kick to score, with Cleary levelling the game 10-10. The Storm answered with another Katoa try from a Cameron Munster cross-field kick, and Meaney's conversion pushed the lead to 16-10. Just before halftime, Jack Howarth conceded a penalty, and Cleary added two points, narrowing the score to 16-12.

The second half saw both teams locked in a tight battle. Dylan Edwards scored off a grubber in the 46th minute, with Cleary's conversion giving the Panthers a two-point lead. Nelson Asofa-Solomona was placed on report for a dangerous tackle and sent to the sin bin shortly after, allowing Penrith's Casey McLean to score. However, Cleary missed the conversion, keeping the score at 22-16. The Storm fought back, with Tryan Wishart scoring under the posts, and Meaney's easy conversion levelled the game at 22-22.

With 20 minutes left, Asofa-Solomona returned from the sin bin, and the match remained tense. A late tackle by James Fisher-Harris resulted in a penalty for the Storm, which Meaney successfully converted, giving the Storm a 24-22 lead. In the 79th minute, Edwards attempted a 2-point field goal to tie the game, but missed, allowing the Storm to secure a hard-fought 24-22 victory.