The Roosters head into this week on a high after a strong win against Manly last Saturday, giving them a valuable advantage. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Storm enjoyed a week off to rest and prepare, with the benefit of a home game at AAMI Park.

The Roosters are aiming to make their return to the decider for the first time since their back-to-back titles in 2018-19.

Meanwhile, the Storm want to make its fifth grand final appearance in the past nine years.

The Roosters have struggled against the Storm this year, but can they turn the tide in a crucial finals match-up?

Round 7: 12 Roosters - 18 Storm

Jahrome Hughes opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a clever kick, giving the Storm a strong start. Michael Jennings quickly replied with a try in the 17th minute, but both teams struggled to break through afterwards. Eliesa Katoa then scored from a kick bomb by Munster, putting the Storm ahead 12-6 at halftime.

It was a tightly contested matchup, with both teams needing to elevate their game in the second half. After a back-and-forth battle for the first 25 minutes, Joseph Manu finally found the try line in the 67th minute.

Shortly after, Xavier Coates scored in the 73rd minute, followed by a successful conversion from Nick Meaney, sealing the Storm's victory at 18-12.

Round 20: 24 Storm - 8 Roosters

Jack Howarth made a strong impact in the 13th minute, opening the scoring at AAMI Park, followed closely by a line break from Grant Anderson in the 16th minute. The Roosters finally got on the board with a try from Daniel Tupou, but Anderson quickly responded with a double, putting the Storm ahead 14-4 at halftime.

The second half began on a rocky note for both teams, with Connor Watson sent to the bin, leading to a penalty shot converted by Nick Meaney.

The Roosters fought hard to claw their way back, resulting in a try from Dominic Young. However, it wasn't enough, as Sualauvi Fa'alogo capped off a solid win for the Storm with a try just two minutes before the final whistle.