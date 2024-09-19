Week 2 of the 2024 NRL finals will mark the end for another two teams, with two blockbuster semi-finals to eliminate more of the competition.

Let's take a look back at how these teams performed when they last faced off during the regular season.

Cronulla Sharks v North Queensland Cowboys

The Cowboys showcased their finals footy capabilities with a strong win against the Knights in Townsville last week. Meanwhile, things didn't go the Sharks' way, as the Storm demonstrated their skill and dominance.

Sharks have won 10 of the last 11 meetings between the teams but the Cowboys have the confidence coming off a win in last week's final.

Round 7: 42 Sharks - 6 Cowboys

In Round 7, the Sharks delivered a dominant performance against the Cowboys, starting strong with William Kennedy scoring a try just 2 minutes into the first half. Thomas Hazelton followed with a try, and two more were added within 10 minutes.

By halftime, the Sharks led 24-0, leaving the Cowboys with a steep challenge. The Sharks continued to assert their dominance in the second half, with Braydon Trindall scoring 6 minutes in.

Ronaldo Mulitalo, known for his try-scoring ability, made a line break and added another try. Valentine Holmes also got on the scoreboard 62 minutes into the game, and Mulitalo capped off the match with a second try, leading the Sharks to a commanding 40-point victory over the Cowboys in front of a Cronulla crowd.

Round 21: Cowboys 30 - 22 Sharks

It was a tightly contested match with the Cowboys coming out strong to avenge their previous encounter.

Murray Taulagi opened the scoring with a try in the first 5 minutes, but the Sharks quickly responded with Ronaldo Mulitalo scoring 5 minutes later. Jeremiah Nanai then impressed with a line break leading to his own try. A sin bin for Blayke Brailey gave Valentine Holmes the opportunity to add a penalty goal.

Kayal Iro made a line break to score, but Kyle Feldt's try put the Cowboys ahead 18-10 at halftime.

The second half was crucial for the Sharks, and Braydon Trindall delivered with a try in the 54th minute.

However, Kyle Feldt scored twice more, completing a hat-trick with another line break. Daniel Atkinson added a try 2 minutes before the final whistle, but it wasn't enough to secure a win for the Sharks.

Sydney Roosters v Manly Sea Eagles

Manly enters Week 2 of the finals with confidence after their impressive comeback against the Bulldogs last week, securing their place in the do-or-die round.

The Roosters, having faced a challenging match against the three-time premiership-winning Penrith Panthers, have demonstrated their skill and resilience in finals football.

Manly secured a home win in Round 2, but the Roosters responded with a victory at Allianz Stadium in Round 21.

Round 2: 21 Manly - 14 Roosters

Manly started strong in front of their home crowd, with Lachlan Croker opening the scoring in the 6th minute. The Roosters quickly responded with a try by Tupou just 3 minutes later. Toluatu Koula then scored in the 20th minute to give Manly the lead.

Tedesco answered with a try and conversion to even the scores. Ruben Garrick's penalty shot put Manly ahead 12-10 at halftime.

Tommy Talau continued the momentum with a try 2 minutes into the second half, but Dominic Young replied for the Roosters with an impressive line break.

Garrick added another penalty shot, and Daly Cherry-Evans capped off the game with a 1-point field goal, securing a 21-14 victory for Manly against the Roosters

Round 21: 34 Rosters - 30 Manly

The Roosters came out determined in front of their home crowd, with a fast start from Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i scoring within the first 4 minutes, followed by a try from James Tedesco just 4 minutes later.

The Roosters dominated the opening 20 minutes, adding two more tries through Luke Keary and Dominic Young. Manly fought back with Luke Brooks crossing the line, but Radley quickly responded with another try for the Roosters.

Toafofoa Sipley managed to score just before halftime, but the Roosters held a commanding 28-12 lead going into the break.

In the second half, Tommy Talau sparked hope for Manly, scoring 6 minutes in, but the Roosters answered with a try from Michael Jennings. Clayton Faulalo scored in the 73rd minute, followed by Daly Cherry-Evans crossing the line and converting just 2 minutes later. Despite a strong effort, it wasn't enough, as the Roosters secured a 34-30 victory over Manly.