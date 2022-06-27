The Canterbury Bulldogs may have found the short-term solution for their coaching dilemma, with the strong form of interim coach Mick Potter leaving him in the box seat for an extension.

Former Wests Tigers' coach Potter has reinvigorated the Canterbury attack since his promotion, his side having notched 134 points in five games, compared to the 96 the club produced in Trent Barrett's opening ten rounds.

The Bulldogs have scored at least three tries in every game under their interim coach, and the newfound sting in their offence has left the board mulling over a one-year extension for Potter.

There has been little secret that the club has been targeting Penrith Panthers' assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo, who last week rejected the Wests Tigers offer to join them as head coach from 2023 onwards.

The most highly sought after young coach in the NRL, it's seeming more and more likely that Ciraldo will remain at the foot of the mountains next season, leaving several clubs, including Canterbury, to go back to the drawing board.

Fellow candidate Kristan Woolf also appears to have knocked back at least one head coaching role, instead reportedly opting to join the Dolphins as Wayne Bennett's assistant for the club's maiden season. As experienced head coaches become scarcer, it leaves Potter as a clear option for Canterbury as they continue to rebuild.

The Bulldogs have certainly improved on their 2021 efforts, however with some glaring holes in their line-up, the blue-and-white army have struggled to escape the bottom four.

Having already snared Viliame Kikau, Reed Mahoney and Ryan Sutton for 2023 onwards, Potter is shaping to be the man to showcase the reformed 'Dogs of War', and potentially entice Ciraldo or another candidate to join the Kennel for the 2024 season.

"I am just picking up a bit of mail that the Dogs aren't closing the door on allowing Mick Potter to hold the fort for another twelve months, while they try and sort out what they do long-term," News Corp journalist Dave Riccio told Triple M.

"Maybe if Ciraldo was to stay at Penrith for another 12 months they come back at him once that roster is sorted."

Facing off against Cronulla, South Sydney, the Gold Coast and Newcastle over their next month, Potter will have ample opportunity to show to fans as well as the board that he's the man to navigate the Bulldogs back to the cusp of finals football.