The Wests Tigers are reportedly firming as the first team likely to be on the plane to Las Vegas for the 2026 edition of the NRL season opener.

The NRL are in the midst of a five-year agreement to launch the season in the American entertainment capital, with the first edition seeing the Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos making the trip last year.

This time around, the program of fixtures has been expanded, with the Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks, New Zealand Warriors and Canberra Raiders to be joined by the Warrington Wolves and Wigan Wolves from the English Super League, as well as the Jillaroos and English women's team who will play a test match.

It's believed the four-match format could be what sticks moving forward, but which NRL teams will make the trip each year still remains to be seen.

Based on past timelines, things won't be confirmed for 2026 until at least the back-end of the coming season, but in a whispers segment on Triple M's new breakfast show Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Tarsh & Woodsy (featuring ex-NRL players Beau Ryan and Aaron Woods), it's reported the Tigers are firming to be among the four clubs.

The NRL have all but committed to having all of the current 17 teams play at least one game in Las Vegas over the five years, meaning eight teams are all but out of the mix for 2026.

The Tigers are one of the nine remaining clubs, with the Melbourne Storm, St George Illawarra Dragons, Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys being among the others to have previously expressed interest, but not selected for 2025.

Penrith travelling this year means the World Club Challenge has been cancelled, and that could well play into the NRL's decision-making process ahead of 2026, with some speculation the Super League even wanted the match to be played in Las Vegas.

The Tigers, heading into their second season under Benji Marshall, are reigning wooden spooners, but expected to improve in 2026 after a sleight of new signings.