Suncorp Stadium has been given the green light to host its first ever triple-header, with Manly taking on the Storm in a mouth-watering contest, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria, Queensland will be playing host to a large majority of NRL games for the rest of the season.

The NRL has used this as an opportunity to allow regional cities such as Redcliffe, Rockhampton and Mackay to get in on the action.

Moreover, Suncorp's 'Super Saturday' will truly be a competition first. The Warriors will be taking on the Sharks for the first game at 3pm, shortly followed by the Roosters taking on the Panthers and the 'headline act' will be between the Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm.

This triple header will be the first time three games have been played at Suncorp Stadium in the one day outside of Magic Round.

Suncorp Ground Manager Mal Caddies and the rest of his team will have their work cut out for them over the coming weeks as the track will be receive plenty of attention.

Round 20 will also see Redcliffe's Moreton Daily Stadium, home to QLD Cup side the Redcliffe Dolphins, host the Cronulla Sharks, who take on the Manly Sea Eagles.

That clash will be followed by the Canterbury Bulldogs taking on the West Tigers a week later.

Similarly in Round 20, the NRL have given Rockhampton and Mackay the thumbs up to host a game each.

The Roosters will meet the Eels in Mackay on the Thursday night, while the Dragons will be taking on South Sydney in Rockhampton that same weekend.

Now is a great time for the NRL to engage with other Regional towns such as Toowoomba and Bundaberg, who have also expressed a desire to host a number of games.