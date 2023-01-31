The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the release of fullback Lachlan Miller.

In a move that was first reported by Zero Tackle last year, Miller will join the Newcastle Knights, tying him to the club until at least the end of 2025.

It had been reported in recent weeks that a player swap would be the only way the deal would fall across the line, however, neither the Sharks or Knights made mention of the swap - believed to be for Max Bradbury - in their statements on Tuesday.

Miller, who had his first training session in Newcastle today, will predominantly play fullback, but could feature in other roles, with the Knights also having talented youngster Bailey Hodgson at the club.

Peter Parr, the Knights' director of football, said the acquisition was a good pick up for Newcastle.

“This signing provides us with more options in our backline, Parr said.

“We have signed Lachlan predominantly to play fullback, we also believe he has the versatility to play multiple positions.

“He is a gifted athlete, with great speed and a player who will add excellent value to our squad.”

Miller joined the Sharks ahead of the 2022 season, wanting a crack in the NRL after time in Australia's rugby sevens system.

Making his debut for the Sharks in Round 11, Miller would go onto play seven games, but a majority of them were only as a back-up option to William Kennedy, who missed time with injury.

The Sharks also have young gun Kade Dykes coming through the ranks who will challenge for Kennedy's number one jersey unless the form of the incumbent improves this year.

The Knights have been on the hunt for a fullback, with the desire to move Kalyn Ponga into the number six jersey where he will unleash a new halves partnership with Jackson Hastings, who has moved from the Wests Tigers.

Ponga's move was likely to happen regardless, with Bailey Hodgson to otherwise have first crack at the number one jersey, however, that will now fall to Miller, who became priority after Tesi Niu linked up with Wayne Bennett the Dolphins, snubbing Newcastle.