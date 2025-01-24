Entering the final season of his contract with the Leigh Leopards, halfback Lachlan Lam has broken silence on his future, admitting that an NRL return is "always on his radar".

Moving away from the NRL in 2021 to play overseas under his father, Adrian Lam, Lachlan has found career-best form for the Leigh Leopards and is in the prime of his career at the moment which saw him lead PNG to win the Pacific Bowl against Cook Islands and Fiji.

Contracted for less than 12 months with the Leopards, Lam has been constantly linked with a move back to the NRL in the past and was even linked with a potential move to the Canberra Raiders in 2023 before they signed Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Sanders.

Without a club at the moment for next year, the former Sydney Roosters playmaker has broken silence on his future and revealed that a return to the NRL competition is "always on his radar".

“I'm at a time in my career and an age where you need to look after yourself," Lam told Love Rugby League.

“I think it's (the NRL) always on my radar. I'm not desperate to go back. I love being here and my partner loves being here. If the right teams and deal comes up, it would make us think about it for sure.

“It's a good position for us to be in, I guess. It's on my terms. We're a free agent now effectively and whatever comes forward, we'll look at it and do what's best for us at the end of the day.”

While he is not desperate to return to the NRL, he is likely to gain a ton of attention from the NRL's newest expansion team, PNG 2028 once they start to build their roster for their maiden season.

A Clovelly Crocodiles junior, Lam played a total of 31 games for the Sydney Roosters between 2019 and 2021 before being overlooked in favour of the halves pairing of Luke Keary and Sam Walker.

Growing up in the Eastern Suburbs as a child and playing in the same team as Victor Radley, he was a member of the Roosters youth system from the age of 13 and earned selection into the Queensland U16s team in 2014.

Recently, his Papua New Guinea teammate and Gold Coast Titans forward Jacob Alick-Wiencke called for every NRL team to take a look at the playmaker and try to recruit his services.

"I think he's probably one of the classiest players in the world at the moment," Alick-Wiencke told Zero Tackle.

"Probably a bit biased in that sense but I love Lammy [Lachlan Lam]. He's a great fella off the field and absolutely killing it on the field.

"I think any NRL club would be lucky to have him and he's just in that sort of sweet spot...so any NRL club should be on the lookout for him."