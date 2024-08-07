Leigh Leopards halfback Lachlan Lam has commented on his contract situation after rumours emerged that he is inching close to an NRL return.

One of the Super League's elite playmakers, it was only last season that the PNG international helped guide the Leopards to their first Challenge Cup since 1971.

Moving away from the NRL in 2021 to play overseas under his father, Adrian Lam, Lachlan has found career-best form for the Leigh Leopards and is in the prime of his career at 26 years of age.

Over the past few weeks, rumours have emerged that his management has 'activated' a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave Leigh Leopards at the end of this season despite being contracted until the end of 2025.

Understood to have attracted the attention of several clubs in the Super League, including Hull FC, Lam has commented on his contract situation for the first time since the rumours.

“It's a tough one for me to answer,” Lam said via Love Rugby League.

“We're working through some stuff and I'm not really in a position to comment on that too much.

"We're working on some stuff at the moment so hopefully we can clear that up in the next week or so.”

Embed from Getty Images

Keeping his cards close to his chest, Lam has caught the attention of several NRL teams in the past and was even linked with a potential move to the Canberra Raiders in 2023.

A Clovelly Crocodiles junior, Lam played a total of 31 games for the Sydney Roosters between 2019 and 2021 before being overlooked in favour of the halves pairing of Luke Keary and Sam Walker.

Growing up in the Eastern Suburbs as a child and playing in the same team as Victor Radley, Lam was a member of the Roosters youth system since the age of 13 and earned selection into the Queensland U16s team in 2014.

“Lachlan is contracted for this year and next. Like all players who come from Australia, they have an opportunity and a dream to go back and play in the NRL and that's Lachlan's as well," his father and coach Adrian Lam stated on Sky Sports' The Verdict.

“If that opportunity comes up, I won't stand in Lachlan's way. I understand how important that is to him, if he decides to go down that path."