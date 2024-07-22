Former Sydney Roosters playmaker Lachlan Lam is inching close to an NRL return and could return to the competition as soon as next season.

Moving away from the NRL in 2021 to play overseas under his father, Adrian Lam, Lachlan has found career-best form for the Leigh Leopards and is in the prime of his career at 26 years of age.

One of the Super League's elite playmakers, it was only last season that the PNG international helped guide the Leopards to their first Challenge Cup since 1971.

After catching the attention of several NRL teams in the past and being linked with the Canberra Raiders in 2023, Lam's arrival to the NRL could come sooner than expected.

This comes as Lam and his management have 'activated' a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave Leigh Leopards at the end of this season instead of 2025, per Rugby League Live.

While there has been no confirmation that an NRL return is imminent, this is the first step to him making a comeback as he will now be on the open market for next season.

It is understood that he has also attracted the attention of clubs in the Super League.

“Lachlan is contracted for this year and next. Like all players who come from Australia, they have an opportunity and a dream to go back and play in the NRL and that's Lachlan's as well. his father and coach Adrian Lam stated on Sky Sports' The Verdict.

“If that opportunity comes up, I won't stand in Lachlan's way. I understand how important that is to him, if he decides to go down that path."

“If that opportunity comes up, I won't stand in Lachlan's way. I understand how important that is to him, if he decides to go down that path. Like all other players who will make that choice when it comes up, we'll support them and we won't stand in the way.

Embed from Getty Images

“Lachlan has been unbelievable for us and created some great memories for us that the fans will never forget.

"If Lachlan decides to go home at the end of this year, it's the same process: we'll pat him on the back, say well done and we'll get someone in and we'll skill them up to do a similar job.”

A Clovelly Crocodiles junior, Lam played a total of 31 games for the Sydney Roosters between 2019 and 2021 before being overlooked in favour of the halves pairing of Luke Keary and Sam Walker.

Growing up in the Eastern Suburbs as a child and playing in the same team as Victor Radley, Lam was a member of the Roosters youth system since 13 and earned selection into the Queensland U16s team in 2014.