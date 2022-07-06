Canterbury Bulldogs halfback was reportedly offered a mega deal to abandon ship and head to England by Hull FC, but has turned coach Brett Hodgson down.

Flanagan is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, and it's well-known the Bulldogs have at one time or another made an attempt to move the halfback on before the arrival of Phil Gould this year.

The director of football wanted to see Flanagan with a chance to control a team behind a stronger pack of forwards, and while he has struggled to hit his potential, although improved, he reportedly has no intention of exiting the NRL yet according to Wide World of Sports.

Flanagan's story in 2022 has been an intriguing one given a lack of use alongside new five-eighth Matt Burton during the trials, before sitting out the first four rounds as both Jake Averillo and Brandon Wakeham were given a run in the number seven jersey.

Flanagan then came into the side in Round 5 and has been there ever since, under both Trent Barrett and Mick Potter.

Hull, who recently lost Josh Hodgson, have been looking for a potential immediate replacement, and reportedly also in discussions with Tex Hoy, however, would be unable to get the Knights utility until the end of the year with the Aussie club unwilling to budge on an early release given Kalyn Ponga's concussion and injury issues.

It means Hull have reportedly gone in a different direction already, but have been almost immediately shut down, with Flanagan unwilling to take the chance.

That means he will remain at Belmore until at least the end of next year, with Flanagan reportedly wanting to spend more time under the coaching of Mick Potter.

The club haven't attracted any key signings in the halves for 2023 either, with Burton and Flanagan again likely to be first-choice, given Jake Averillo's move to fullback.

Instead, the Bulldogs will welcome Viliame Kikau and Reed Mahoney - who looms as an incredibly important signing - for next year's campaign.

Flanagan, who debuted for the Cronulla Sharks in 2018, has played a total of 54 NRL games, with 25 of those coming for the blue and white.