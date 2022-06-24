Newcastle Knights young Tex Hoy is reportedly set to shift to Hull FC in England in an attempt to kickstart his career.

While he has been used in various roles at the Knights - predominantly as a back up option to Kalyn Ponga in the number one jersey - he has struggled for game time or to carve out his own role within first grade.

The prodigiously talented Hoy, who can also play in the halves alongside his standing as a fullback, is reportedly all but signed, sealed and delivered to the English club according to a Daily Telegraph report.

It's understood the deal he has signed with the club however would allow him to remain in the NRL should he find a willing party.

It's unclear at this stage however whether any NRL interest exists for the 22-year-old, who is off-contract in the Hunter at the end of the season.

Debuting in 2020, Hoy played nine games in his first season, eight games last year, and has made just four appearances in 2022, with two coming at fullback in Round 2 and 3, and another two at five-eighth in Round 9 and Round 10 as the Knights battled through an injury crisis and lack of any attacking threat.

The Knights are struggling near the bottom of the table and could do far worse than hand Hoy more game time given his four try involvements in four games to go with 11 tackle busts.

The youngster's move to Hull could see him spend plenty of time at five-eighth given the club have just let Josh Reynolds depart. He would link up with current club captain Luke Gale in the halves should that be the ploy, although current fullback Jake Connor has also been linked with a move to NRL.

Fellow ex-NRL players Ligi Sao, Carlos Tuimavave, Chris Satae, Manu Ma'u, Joe Lovodua and Kane Evans are at the club, although Ma'u has also been linked with a departure from Hull at the end of this year.

The club are coached by Australian Brett Hodgson, who reportedly has big raps on Hoy.