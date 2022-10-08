England national team coach Shaun Wane has hailed the influence of Newcastle Knights winger Dominic Young after the 21-year-old played an important role in the team's 50-0 rout of Fiji in a World Cup warm-up game.

Young scored one try and set up numerous others to strengthen his hopes of selection in the starting side for the tournament proper.

Young caused some minor controversy in the lead-up to the tournament after expressing his desire to play for England. Until that point, he had been slated to represent Jamaica in their historic first appearance at the tournament.

“I thought Dom was good,” Wane said, as per Canberra Times.

“He carried the ball strong and his skill was good. Overall it was a great first game for him.

“He's done some outstanding things with Newcastle this year but the thing that impressed me most was his carries out of yardage – that troubled Fiji.

“He's been great in camp as well, he's fit in well. I've been impressed by him.

“It definitely makes my selection harder. It's going to be a good week, I'm looking forward to it.”

Young is competing for a starting spot with Ryan Hall, the 34-year-old veteran with 40 caps for England and Great Britain. Tommy Makinson is expected to play the tournament opener after being rested for the Fijian trial match.

“All three are great wingers. It's my job (to pick the starters). We have to win that game next Saturday.”

Wane was impressed with the result given some of the team hadn't had experience playing together.

“It was very impressive with the conditions and the players not knowing each other well,” the coach said.

“Some of the skill we showed was really impressive. Our defence was good. I know (Fiji) had quite a few missing, but we were very patient with the ball.”

England open their World Cup campaign against Samoa next Saturday, while Fiji will be hoping for drastic improvement when the rest of their squad arrives ahead of their first game against Australia on the same day.