Lachlan Miller insists he's ready to transition into the halves and take the No.6 jersey if it helps teammate Kalyn Ponga adjust back into the team.

Due to return next week against the Cowboys, Ponga switched from fullback to five-eighth at the beginning of the season to be more involved in attack.

However, it had an adverse effect with Ponga being on the receiving end of a concussion whilst on the defensive line.

As his return looms, many critics believe that he should be pushed back to fullback so he doesn't have to make as many tackles and limit the opportunity of getting hurt.

If the Knights decide to make this switch it will move their best player Lachlan Miller away from the role he has flourished in to begin the year.

Having made the switch from Rugby 7s to rugby league in 2022, Miller has no issue with being moved to the halfback position.

"When I was younger I played all halfback until I was 20," Miller said to the AAP.

"I have played it, it is obviously a very different level but I have played it and would be comfortable. It would just take a bit of time."

"I'm sure if it is fullback (Ponga) returns to, Adsy (coach Adam O'Brien) will have something up his sleeve. Whether that is off the bench or in the halves."