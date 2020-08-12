Knights recruit Blake Green could earn himself a contract extension with the club after making one appearance, reports Fox Sports.

The Knights, who signed Green for the remainder of the 2020 season, are considering extending his contract beyond this season after he impressed in his debut following the Knights win over 10th placed West Tigers.

Green is now at his seventh club and brings great experience to the side with 261 first grade rugby league games under his belt, including a stint in England.

Green also brings calmness to the playing group and class when he gets the ball as the perfect partner as halfback Mitchell Pearce.

Melbourne Storm football manager Frank Ponissi can see why the Knights would want to keep Green at the club beyond this season.

“I sent Adam O’Brien a text after I’d read that the Knights had signed Blake for the rest of the year,” Ponissi told Fox Sports.

“(Kurtis) Mann has been outstanding this year, but he can slot into that No. 9 position while Blake can slot into the left-hand side of the field to complement Mitchell Pearce just like he complemented Cooper Cronk.

“I just said that I thought it was a really smart signing because of the club’s hooker issues.

“It was just a win-win and I thought a really smart play Adam and the Knights.

“Adam is trying to get more leadership and really change the culture, and Blake is going to really help with that.

“As well as fixing a hole in the ream as far as the spine, he can impact off the field as well.”