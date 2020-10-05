New South Wales prop David Klemmer is on the outer of the Blues’ 2020 Origin series plans as Brad Fittler chooses not to elect the Newcastle star, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Klemmer has missed just one game for NSW in the past five series but has found himself out-of-favour since Fittler’s arrival in 2018.

The Blues prop missed the second clash in Perth last season and had been considered to be cut from from games one and three before becoming a late inclusion for both fixtures.

The Blues coach looked to have selected Ryan James ahead of Klemmer for game one in 2019 before a last-minute change to include the Knight.

Klemmer was also set to miss the final match before Tariq Sims was hit with a suspension, making room for the prop to line up for this state.

While the omissions of teammates Mitchell Pearce and Wade Graham seem more suited after the pair endured below-par 2020 campaigns, the decision to cut the incumbent Klemmer raises certain questions surrounding Fittler’s rolling squad.

Klemmer averaged 175 melters per game this season as the Knights bowed out of the Finals on Sunday following their 46-20 elimination final defeat to the Rabbitohs.

Following the conclusion of the first week of finals, Fittler elected Dragons young gun Zac Lomax to come into his squad as a replacement for Tom Trbojevic, while Klemmer’s teammate Daniel Saifiti was also added to the squad.

Lomax and Saifiti join Payne Haas, Jake Trbojevic, Cameron McInnes and Tyson Frizell in Fittler’s pending 27-man squad.