New South Wales have added Newcastle star Daniel Saifiti and Dragons young gun Zac Lomax to their 27-man Origin squad, per nswrl.com.au.

Saifiti joins Brad Fittler’s side after the Knights were eliminated from the NRL finals on Sunday, with Lomax joining the Blues squad after Manly centre Tom Trbojevic withdrew following injury concerns.

Fittler and co. will look ahead to November 4 for the opening Origin series clash at Adelaide Oval, with the Blues adding new players every Sunday as club’s begin to fall out of the race for the 2020 NRL Premiership.

Lomax joins Dragons teammates Tyson Frizell and Cameron McInnes in the Blues’ extended squad, with Broncos’ Payne Haas, Manly star Jake Trbojevic and Saifiti rounding out the preliminary list.