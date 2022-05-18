Newcastle have added star NRLW pairing Mille Boyle and Tamika Upton to their squad for the 2022 season.

The duo arrive from the Broncos with a number of Origin appearances and success under their belt, adding to the club's forward and fullback stocks respectively.

Boyle joins the Knights as the reigning Dally M Medal winner, having enjoyed a stellar past few seasons with Brisbane in the NRLW.

The 23-year-old expressed her excitement in venturing to the Hunter for the upcoming season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to arrive in Newcastle and experience what it’s like to run out in a Knights jersey,” she said.

“Everyone knows how passionate this town is about footy and all of the NRLW girls experienced that in round one of the season just finished.

“The team the Knights are building will be very competitive…there’s a good mix of experienced players and really exciting young talent coming through. The season can’t come soon enough.”

Two-time NRLW premiership winner Upton will likely step into the No.1 jumper under first-year coach Ronald Griffiths, bringing with her speed and skill.

The Maroons representative was delighted to make the move to Newcastle, aiming to add to her successful tenure in the competition.

“First and foremost I’m coming to Newcastle to get better,” said Upton.

“Everyone I have met here on both the women’s and men’s sides are invested in ensuring this team becomes a success and I’m looking forward to playing a small part in that.”

Both Boyle and Upton will link up with the Knights later in the year when the club's pre-season plans get underway for the 2022 season.