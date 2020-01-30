Newcastle Knights forward Pasami Saulo has signed on with the club for a further two seasons.

The new deal ties the 21-year old to Newcastle until the end of 2022.

Recruitment manager Alex McKinnon told newcastleknights.com.au that the club was keen to see the junior Knights product continue his development.

“Pasami is a local who has been in our junior system since the age of 15,” McKinnon said.

“The club has put a lot of time and effort into developing Pasami physically and we want to be the club who sees that benefit. He’s a local kid and we’re focused on developing local talent.

“He’s only 21 and front rowers take a couple of years to come into their prime, so we expect to see the best of Pasami in the near future.”

Saulo was pleased to stay put and is now keen to add to his tally of six NRL games.

“I feel happy that I’m staying,” he said.

“Two years, there’s a lot to do in that time, so I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve always looked at the one-club players, the guys who play 300 plus games for the one team and that’s what I want to achieve as well. I’d like to be at the club as long as I can.”