Off-contract Newcastle Knights' second-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon is reportedly considering a move to the English Super League for the 2024 season and beyond.

The 29-year-old has ticked past 100 NRL games this season, now sitting on 107 and hasn't missed a game for Newcastle yet.

In an impressive start to the season, he has managed three tries and is averaging 90 metres per contest, while also improving his defence to tackle at just over 94 per cent.

An integral part of the Knights' outfit under coach Adam O'Brien, Fitzgibbon is yet to miss a minute this season after injuries have limited him to a combined total of 19 games over the last two seasons.

According to Hull Live however, he is weighing up a move to the Super League where he could finish his career should he take up a deal.

It's unclear which Super League clubs are likely to show interest in Fitzgibbon, although a number could be keen on back-rowers, and a player like Fitzgibbon would be an excellent addition in the Super League.

A solid NRL player in his own right, Fitzgibbon has never become the star he may have once been destined to be after being a standout through the Knights' junior and reserve grades.

He ultimately made his NRL debut at the age of 21 and has had a one-club career ever since.

It's believed both Hull and Hull KR could ultimately make a play for Fitzgibbon if he chooses to pursue a finish to his career in England, although it's believed he hasn't ruled out further time in the NRL yet.

No deal down under is believed to be on the table for the North Sydney born Newcastle junior.