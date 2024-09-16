A Newcastle Knights forward has likely played his final game for the club after the they were knocked out of the 2024 NRL Finals by the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday night.

Previously reported that he wouldn't be offered a contract extension to remain in Newcastle beyond this season, forward Mat Croker has reportedly emerged as a potential target for clubs and has already been offered to several other teams.

As the Knights look towards next season, several players have been linked with departing the team as they revamp their roster, allowing them to free up space in the salary cap.

Failing to secure an NRL contract for the 2025 season, Croker has emerged as a potential target for overseas clubs and has been offered to several teams in the Super League competition, per Rugby League Live.

It is understood that the Castleford Tigers could be one of the teams that may fancy the Knights forwards, but they have yet to confirm an interest in his services for next season.

A key role player in the Knights forward pack, the 24-year-old Croker is a U16s and U18s NSW Blues representative and came up through the team's pathways system since 2015, nearly over a decade ago.

His exit from the club also comes after he has played 16 first-grade matches in the NRL this season, adding to his tally 58 matches since his debut in Round 13 of the 2021 NRL season.

